Some people might burn a little sage to clear out bad vibes. Southampton restaurant owner Zach Erdem busts out a sledgehammer, axe, and giant bottle of lighter fluid.

Erdem, the owner of 75 Main in Southampton, New York, was troubled by the lingering “bad energy” at a VIP table at his establishment that had been frequented by not one, but two, famous convicted creeps: Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

The table, a high-top designed to seat six, was such a favorite dining spot for Epstein that he once paid another party’s $1,500 bill just to get them to clear out.

In an interview with the New York Post, Erdem described how Epstein would frequently come in with groups of girls, demand staff take him to “his table,” and pass out “handfuls of cash” to staff.

On at least one occasion, Epstein attempted to bribe manager Ioana Rosu to serve the girls champagne, but she refused, saying she wouldn’t break the law.

The girls would have IDs showing they were 18, but looked younger. Erdem recalled staff and other guests being uncomfortable at Epstein’s “harems,” but at the time he didn’t realize the true depravity of Epstein’s behavior, that it went far beyond just being a “womanizer” — he was a predator who would kill himself in prison after the sickening scope of his years grooming and abusing underage girls came to light.

Weinstein also liked to request this particular table, although Erdem didn’t recall him having quite as boisterous of a time as Epstein. The Post reports that “the portly Hollywood producer would serially hit on uninterested women.”

With Epstein now dead, Weinstein in jail, and the horrible details of their depraved habits finally public, Erdem didn’t like the bad vibes connected to the table’s two most infamous diners.

The solution: a sledgehammer…and an axe…and a giant bottle of lighter fluid for a karmic bonfire.

”Our tables will now be free of the sleaze that was brought on by these sex abusers that used their money and power inappropriately,” said Erdem in a statement provided to Mediaite. “On behalf of my patrons and staff by setting the table on fire, we will release the evil that was inflicted to countless girls and women.”

“Burn baby, burn.”

As restaurant staff and patrons looked on and cheered, Erdem smashed the wooden table top off its metal base with a sledgehammer, took a few solid whacks with an axe, and then doused it with a generous pour from a large bottle of lighter fluid.

Well, make that several generous pours.

A new table has been placed in the restaurant to replace the one that Erdem annihilated. May it always be good vibes only.

The Post had additional video footage from the “torching ceremony,” which you can watch below:

