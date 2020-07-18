An anti-“Black Lives Matter” protester defaced the “BLM” mural in front of Trump Tower, NYC on Saturday while shouting, “Refund the police!”

A video posted to Twitter on Saturday showed two women pouring black paint over the mural sporting “Jesus Matters.” One protester can be seen spreading the paint across the yellow painted mural while police officers try to stop her.

“We’re not standing for Black Lives Matter! We want our police,” the protester shouts before spreading the paint across the mural. “Refund the police!”

Officer down in front of Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/O7YSeUFTXa — Mike (@Doranimated) July 18, 2020

BREAKING: Bevelyn Beatty from At The Well Ministries graffitis #BLM mural in front of Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/0FA0Rps0oB — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) July 18, 2020

NYPD officer slips on paint of anti #BLM protester at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/2Vunj1TWv9 — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) July 18, 2020



A police officer trying to restrain the woman can be seen hitting the pavement when he appears to slip on the paint. Onlookers and fellow officers can later be seen coming to his aid.

High profile conservative actvists, including Turning Point’s Benny Johnson, began sharing the clip across social media, raking in over 200,000 views in a matter of hours.

Activists pour paint over the BLM mural in front of Trump Tower again and chant “Refund our Police” pic.twitter.com/3lpNG8YbKJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2020



Another woman can be seen pouring the same type of black paint further down the mural before being detained by police. “Let me speak,” she shouts while officers put her in handcuffs.

On Friday, the same Fifth Avenue mural was defaced with Blue paint by a different group of anti-BLM protesters, according to Deadline. Originally, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio commissioned the mural to support the nationwide outcry against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

