MSNBC’s Joy Reid almost lost control of her show on Sunday when she vivaciously charged into a teleprompter error, then started laughing when she realized her mistake.

As Reid focused on how the Trump administration is denying intelligence that Russia is trying to aid the president’s re-election as part of a broader campaign to sow discord, the MSNBC host read from her teleprompter in order to introduce her new panelist discussion.

“If it’s Sunday, it’s Denny, Denny, Denny!” Reid said with gusto. “What does that mean?” the MSNBC host asked after realizing what she just said, then she informed viewers that her producers were yelling in her ear that it was supposed to say “deny, deny, deny.”

Reid tried to move ahead, but she kept succumbing to helpless giggling even as she tried to bring her guests in.

“People who can actually read,” Reid introduced while her panelists also joined the laughter. She eventually managed to pull herself together long enough to get the conversation back on track with the White House’s response to new Russian intelligence.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

