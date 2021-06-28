WATCH: Right Wing Pastor Greg Locke Insists Biden, ‘Jezebel Demon’ Kamala Harris are Leading ‘Sex Trafficking’ Ring Below the Capitol in INSANE Rant

Right-wing pastor Greg Locke gave quite the sermon on Sunday.

Locke — who is head of Global Vision Bible Church in Juliet, TN — told attendees of his Sunday service that Democrat lawmakers are using tunnels beneath the Capitol to operate a child sex-trafficking ring, led by alleged “jezebel demon” Vice President Kamala Harris.

He claimed that President Joe Biden is a “demon-possessed mongrel,” also insisting that “Donald Trump is the legitimate president of the United States of America.

Right Wing Watch shared a clip from the sermon on Twitter, showing the right-wing pastor preaching a myriad of conspiracy theories to a cheering crowd:

Locke went after HBO and other media outlets for dismissing Trump supporters, and those who believe his baseless election fraud claims, as members of QAnon, also maintaining that he is a “prophet” because he views his prediction that Trump would win as “fact.”

He went on to slam those asking him, “When are you going to apologize, for being a false prophet?”

“When y’all going to get the memo that I didn’t get it wrong?” Locke said to his cheering crowd. “Trump ain’t never went nowhere, he ain’t back, he’s always been around. He is the legitimate president of the United States of America. I don’t care if you stand up and clap or not. I’m telling you, Donald Trump is the legitimate president of the United States of America. You’ve got to smoke a lot of dope in your mom’s basement not to believe that fact.”

The pastor went on to push the “sex trafficking” conspiracy theory, claiming Democratic lawmakers and Hollywood’s elite are operating a ring below the Capitol.

“I don’t care what you think about fraudulent ‘Sleepy Joe,’ he’s a sex trafficking, demon-possessed mongrel, he’s of the left, he ain’t no better than the Pope and Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks and the rest of that wicked crowd God is going to bring the whole house down!” Locke said. “He is going to burn the whole thing to the ground, he’s going to expose all these bunch of pedophiles. I’m telling you he’s going to expose Kamala Harris for the jezebel demon that she is.”

