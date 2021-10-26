WATCH: Stunning Moment TV Host Dumps Guest For Correctly Claiming ‘You Can’t Grow Concrete’

In one of the strangest interviews ever, a TV host dumped his guest for making the correct claim that you can grow trees, but you can’t “grow concrete.”

On his TALKRadioTV show The Independent Republic of Mike Graham, host Mike Graham tried to interview Cameron Ford, an activist from the environmental activist group Insulate Britain.

Things quickly turned testy, as Graham asked Cameron “What are you glued to?” and Cameron responded “Just your screen, unfortunately. Unfortunately.”

Thus began a surreal exchange that ended with Graham claiming that you can, in fact, grow concrete, and ending the interview because Ford disagreed with that premise:

GRAHAM: What do you do for a living, Cameron? FORD: I’m a carpenter. GRAHAM: A carpenter, right? So how safe is that for the climate? FORD: Well, I work with timber, which is a much more sustainable material, rather than concrete. I also… GRAHAM: You work with trees that have been cut down, then, don’t you. FORD: It’s a sustainable building practice. GRAHAM: How is it sustainable if you’re killing trees? FORD: Because it’s regenerative. You can grow trees, right? GRAHAM: Well, you can you can grow all sorts of things, can’t you? FORD: Well, you can’t grow concrete. GRAHAM: You can. [SEVEN seconds of awkward silence] GRAHAM: See you, Cameron. Cheerio. [Dumps guest] That was Cameron, he grows trees and then cuts them down and then makes things from them. Brilliant. Marvelous. I don’t think I ever want to talk to any of those people.

The clip quickly went viral, and verified users on Twitter mocked Graham for the absurd interview:

The people who run this show’s account either absolutely hate the host, or believe that in the information economy even the stupidest stuff gets eyeballs because if there was a car crash channel people might watch https://t.co/mTduhqvOl1 — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) October 26, 2021

I don’t know why you all are making fun of the host here. Have you never heard of a concrete jungle? https://t.co/QWECBqnrkC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 26, 2021

Welcome to the alternative world https://t.co/5JiJMotP8j — Julia Rampen (@JuliaRampenMM) October 26, 2021

“You can’t grow concrete”. This will surely go down as one of the great interviews of all time….. https://t.co/8B9b3HayEF — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) October 26, 2021

Poor Mike Graham and talkRADIO. Rinsed by Insulate Britain and, in the process, humiliating themselves 🤡 https://t.co/G2ESV5WgOb — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) October 26, 2021

“You can’t grow concrete.” “You can.” One for the ages. https://t.co/sIUZUggThn — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) October 26, 2021

The man who thinks we can grow concrete believes he ‘won’ this debate. Bloody hell. https://t.co/l8l3LdpRY3 — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) October 26, 2021

Watch above via TALKRadio.

