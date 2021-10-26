WATCH: Stunning Moment TV Host Dumps Guest For Correctly Claiming ‘You Can’t Grow Concrete’

By Tommy ChristopherOct 26th, 2021, 1:47 pm
 

In one of the strangest interviews ever, a TV host dumped his guest for making the correct claim that you can grow trees, but you can’t “grow concrete.”

On his TALKRadioTV show The Independent Republic of Mike Graham, host Mike Graham tried to interview Cameron Ford, an activist from the environmental activist group Insulate Britain.

Things quickly turned testy, as Graham asked Cameron “What are you glued to?” and Cameron responded “Just your screen, unfortunately. Unfortunately.”

Thus began a surreal exchange that ended with Graham claiming that you can, in fact, grow concrete, and ending the interview because Ford disagreed with that premise:

GRAHAM: What do you do for a living, Cameron?

FORD: I’m a carpenter.

GRAHAM: A carpenter, right? So how safe is that for the climate?

FORD: Well, I work with timber, which is a much more sustainable material, rather than concrete. I also…

GRAHAM: You work with trees that have been cut down, then, don’t you.

FORD: It’s a sustainable building practice.

GRAHAM: How is it sustainable if you’re killing trees?

FORD: Because it’s regenerative. You can grow trees, right?

GRAHAM: Well, you can you can grow all sorts of things, can’t you?

FORD: Well, you can’t grow concrete.

GRAHAM: You can.

[SEVEN seconds of awkward silence]

GRAHAM: See you, Cameron. Cheerio. [Dumps guest] That was Cameron, he grows trees and then cuts them down and then makes things from them. Brilliant. Marvelous. I don’t think I ever want to talk to any of those people.

The clip quickly went viral, and verified users on Twitter mocked Graham for the absurd interview:

Watch above via TALKRadio.

