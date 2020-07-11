What Really Happened in Viral Video of Giant Bird Apparently Carrying a Shark to its Doom?

Just over a week ago, a bird carrying what seemed to be a shark made quite a splash on social media, thanks to a video shared first by the individual who filmed it, and then made famous by the Tracking Sharks account.

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

The clip of the large bird carrying the larger, shark-like fish rocketed around the world, inviting comparisons to the movie “Sharknado” and causing widespread speculation about what exactly was going on.

This is exactly how SharkNado started. Lord help us all https://t.co/hi53KbvjVB — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) July 2, 2020

In fact it made such a splash that the story broke out into headlines across the globe.

But now Tracking Sharks has the answer to the questions of what kind of bird and what kind of shark were actually the stars of the viral sensation.

We have an answer to what type of bird and fish. Along with proper credit to Ashley White @adubb1022 for the original video. https://t.co/d2J5UsXpfz pic.twitter.com/k8MYbOYb8Q — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) July 3, 2020

“People across the world have weighed in with great jokes and speculations ranging from eagles to pterodactyls,” they write, along with a host of other theories and jokes about the backstory. “Unfortunately, none of the above theories are correct.”

“Massachusetts Shark Researcher John Chisholm confirmed the bird is an osprey and its meal was not a shark, but a Spanish Mackerel,” the site revealed.

The bird ate it, of course.

So now you know.

