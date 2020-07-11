comScore

What Really Happened in Viral Video of Giant Bird Apparently Carrying a Shark to its Doom?

By Caleb HoweJul 11th, 2020, 3:02 pm

Just over a week ago, a bird carrying what seemed to be a shark made quite a splash on social media, thanks to a video shared first by the individual who filmed it, and then made famous by the Tracking Sharks account.

The clip of the large bird carrying the larger, shark-like fish rocketed around the world, inviting comparisons to the movie “Sharknado” and causing widespread speculation about what exactly was going on.

In fact it made such a splash that the story broke out into headlines across the globe.

But now Tracking Sharks has the answer to the questions of what kind of bird and what kind of shark were actually the stars of the viral sensation.

“People across the world have weighed in with great jokes and speculations ranging from eagles to pterodactyls,” they write, along with a host of other theories and jokes about the backstory. “Unfortunately, none of the above theories are correct.”

“Massachusetts Shark Researcher John Chisholm confirmed the bird is an osprey and its meal was not a shark, but a Spanish Mackerel,” the site revealed.

The bird ate it, of course.

So now you know.

