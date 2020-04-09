comScore

Who Is ‘LesbianBabadook’ and Why Is Everyone on Twitter Standing With Her?

By Leia IdlibyApr 9th, 2020, 1:52 pm

#IStandWithLesbianBabadook has been trending on Twitter today, and no, it regrettably has nothing to do with an LGBTQ+ spinoff of the 2014 horror film The Babadook. The hashtag actually references an online spat between actor Aimee Carrero and Twitter user @Lesbianbabadook, during which Carrero failed to understand meme culture.

The voice actor for She-Ra, of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, reposted a meme that referenced her, and claimed it was a death threat, seemingly not understanding it was meant to be a joke about the class divide:

The meme used the same format as a previous meme featuring legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, which made a similar joke, just in the context of a race war. Hawk reacted differently, which in contrast to Carrero’s case, earned him praise in the meme community:

Most reactions focused on Carrero’s failure to understand meme culture, and for taking the joke about “class warfare” too personally:

Many also took issue with the fact that Carrero failed to blackout the username of the much smaller Twitter account @Lesbianbabadook, which is apparently run by a minor, forcing them to go private due to the increased attention:


#IStandWithLesbianBabadook is now currently trending at number four on Twitter and has been mentioned by more than 6,000 users. When history comes calling, where will you say you stood?

