A new poll finds a growing number of Americans are no longer optimistic about the country’s current direction, and President Joe Biden’s approval numbers are sinking in the process.

The Hill got a first look at the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, and they report that Biden’s approval rating is at 52 percent, a 10 point drop from where he was a month ago. Biden might still be above water, but he’s barely doing better than Congress — whose disapproval rating has risen to 55 percent — and the Democrat and Republican Parties are both looking at a 52 percent disapproval rate too.

“Overall the country has come down from its mood highs as the Delta variant is putting a crimp in America’s plan to party now and go back to work after Labor Day,” said Mark Penn, co-director of Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll. He also assessed that Biden’s numbers show that America has moved past the “honeymoon” stage of his presidency’s first months.

While a slim majority of the poll’s participants believe the U.S. economy remains strong, the survey found that a growing number of people think it’s not going well. This coincides with a shift in opinion on how the country is doing overall.

“The percentage of respondents who say that the country is on the right track fell to 46 percent last month after peaking at 53 percent in June,” The Hill says in their poll summary. “The percentage who believe the country is on the wrong track simultaneously rose to 47 percent after dropping to 39 percent in June.”

The Harvard CAPS-Harris survey results corroborate a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll which found that the country is growing more pessimistic, and Biden’s approval ratings are slipping on multiple fronts. On top of that, Vice President Kamala Harris is looking at her own polling problems as well.

