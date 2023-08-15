Biden Brags About Marjorie Taylor Greene Comparing Him To FDR: ‘Well, Yeah’

President Joe Biden took a swipe at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a speech on Tuesday by boasting about some comparisons she made regarding him.

Biden touted the year-old Inflation Reduction Act and his broader economic policy agenda in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The legislation green-lit funding for green energy initiatives, especially in states adversely affected by job outsourcing, such as Wisconsin.

Several Republican lawmakers have promoted the benefits of the IRA even though they voted against the bill.

Biden called out Republicans for opposing his policies.

“Folks, every Republican voted against our clean energy investment known as the Inflation Reduction Act,” the president told the crowd. “The vast majority voted against the bipartisan infrastructure law. But that didn’t stop them from claiming credit for protecting the health of their constituents by getting rid of the lead pipes or putting to work in building new roads and bridges.”

He then turned his attention to Greene, who in a speech last month said Biden’s economic agenda echoes that of Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson.

“You have Marjorie Taylor Greene – the very quiet lady from Georgia,” Biden said about the bombastic lawmaker, prompting the audience to laugh. “Well, she’s talked about, ‘What Biden’s doing is what Roosevelt did, what Kennedy did!’ Well, yeah.”

It’s not the first time Biden has trolled Greene over her comments. His reelection campaign released an ad last month airing her list of grievances that the ad presents as accomplishments he is proud of.

Greene isn’t the only congressional Republican Biden has called out in this fashion. Last week, he gave the same treatment to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) while also referring to her as “that very quiet Republican lady.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

