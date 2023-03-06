Biden Goes After Conservative Obsession With CRT During Selma Speech: ‘We Can’t Just Learn What We Want to Know’

During a Sunday speech at the Emmett Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, President Joe Biden made a not-so-veiled dig at conservative leaders and their obsession with Critical Race Theory.

Biden’s speech commemorated the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” which was the day when 600 people began a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, demanding an end to discrimination in voter registration. State and local lawmen attacked the marchers at the Edmund Pettus Bridge with billy clubs and tear gas.

“The truth matters. Notwithstanding what the other team is trying to hide, they’re trying to hide the truth no matter how hard some people try,” Biden said. “We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know. We should learn everything the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation.”

“The Other Team” seems ot reference several Republican governors who have used the notion of teaching CRT in public schools as a compelling wedge issue. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are the most visible officials who have successfully used this issue for political gain.

