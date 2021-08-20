Biden Promises All Afghan Allies Will Be Evacuated: They ‘Went Into Battle With Us’

President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, spoke at the White House on Friday about the situation in Afghanistan and vowed that in addition to evacuating all Americans who wished to leave, the United States would also aid our Afghan interpreters and other allies.

Zeke Miller with the AP asked Biden if he would “make the same commitment” that he had made to get American citizens out to also “bring out the Afghans who assisted in the war effort.”

“Yes, we’re making the same commitment,” Biden replied. “There’s no one more important than bringing American citizens out, I acknowledge that,” but it was also important to help those who helped us, those who were “translators, that went into battle with us, that were part of the operation.”

The U.S. was also trying to get out “as many NGOs, nongovernment organizations, women’s organizations, etc. — we’re doing all we can,” Biden added.

“And the meantime, Secretary Blinken and I am going to be working with our allies to see to it that we can bring international pressure on the Taliban” as they sought to gain international legitimacy and “figure out how they’re going to maintain that country.”

Biden vowed to impose “harsh conditions, strong conditions” if the Taliban did not treat their citizens, especially women and girls, well.

Miller asked a follow up question if Biden was willing to go past the August 31st deadline to get out all the Americans and Special Immigrant Visa applicants.

“I think we can get it done by then,” Biden answered, “but we’re going to make that judgment as we go.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com