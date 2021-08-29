Biden Responds to Hurricane Ida Making Landfall: ‘We’re Praying for the Best’ But ‘Prepared for the Worst’

President Joe Biden urged people to take Hurricane Ida seriously on Sunday, and added that he will “put the country’s full might behind the rescue and recovery” as soon as the storm passes.

After receiving a briefing at FEMA headquarters, Biden spoke about the resources lined up to assist Louisiana, Mississippi, and other areas impacted by the Category 4 hurricane.

“The devastation is likely to be immense,” Biden said. “We shouldn’t kid ourselves. And so the most important thing I can say right now is that everyone, everyone should listen to the instructions from local and state officials. Just how dangerous this is. And take it seriously.”

“It’s not just the coasts, it’s not just New Orleans, it’s north as well,” he continued. “The rainfall is expected to be exceedingly high. And to the people of the Gulf Coast, I want you to know that we’re praying for the best, and planning, prepared for the worst.”

Biden underscored plans for rescue and recovery, saying that he will “put the country’s full might behind the rescue and recovery.”

He said resources that have already been organized includes 2.5 million meals, three million liters of water, generators, 13 search and rescue teams comprised of about 70 people, and more than 100 ambulances and emergency medical teams.

“And we’re working with the Red Cross and local partners to open dozens and dozens of shelters with cots and blankets and meals to support these who need to evacuate,” he said. “That will happen mostly in the northern part of the state and maybe in parts of Mississippi. And I’ve already signed an emergency declaration for both Louisiana as well as Mississippi.”

Biden then reemphasized that “folks in Mississippi and Louisiana…maybe even further east” should take the storm “very seriously” and take precautions amid the “life-threatening storm.”

Watch above, via CNN.

