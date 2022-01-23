Chuck Todd Reports on Latest NBC News Poll: Biden is ‘No Longer Seen as Competent’

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd painted a dismal picture of President Joe Biden‘s favorability and Democrats’ odds heading into the midterm elections, based on a recent NBC News poll.

The poll found Biden’s overall approval rating sat at 43% — similar to what the same poll found in October. However, the January poll showed that Biden’s “standing among key parts of the Democratic base has eroded.”

Todd highlighted the results of the poll, noting that Biden’s marathon news conference “was designed to kick off a second year reset of his presidency [and] recapture his political identity, if you will.”

“Our new NBC News poll suggests Mr. Biden does need a reset, because he’s lost his identity a bit,” Todd continued. “He’s no longer seen as competent and effective, no longer seen as a good commander-in-chief, or — perhaps most damaging — as easy-going and likable.”

Todd displayed some of the more damning figures from the poll, including that only 5% of those surveyed said Biden was doing a better job than expected, while 36% said he was doing worse than expected.

He then talked about the “midterm meter,” which is “based on previous election cycles and it’s basically three poll numbers you need to know best.”

The first of the three was Biden’s overall job approval, which based on the poll, was 43% approve and 54% disapprove.

“History shows that kind of presidential approval rating leads to a shellacking for the party in power,” Todd said.

He moved onto the second poll of the midterm meter — “the mood of the nation,” or how people feel about the direction of the country. Only 22% of respondents said the country is heading in the right direction, while 72% said it is going in the wrong direction.

“Second poll in a row that we’ve been over 70%,” Todd said of the “wrong track” findings. “This is only the third time in our poll’s history in over 30 years where we’ve had two tracks that off. That again, would put you in shellacking territory for the party in power.”

The third and final poll — “Control of Congress” — was where Democrats performed the best, clocking in a one-point advantage over Republicans.

“Most analysts will tell you, Democrats have to be up about four or five due to redistricting in order to actually hold the House here,” Todd noted.

“But as you can see, two of our three most important indexes is sitting in shellacking territory right now for the Democrats,” Todd said. “This is a dangerous place for the party and the president to be at the one-year mark of this presidency.”

