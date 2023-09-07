CNN Poll: 61% of Americans Think Biden Was Involved in Hunter’s Business Activities as Vice President

New results from a recent CNN poll released on Thursday show that a majority of Americans believe that President Joe Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings during his tenure as vice president.

61% of the 1,500 respondents to the poll said that they believed Biden played a role in his son’s business career between 2008 and 2016, while just 38% said they did not believe as much.

House Republicans have been investigating the Bidens since retaking the majority of the lower chamber of Congress earlier this year. Their inquiry has revealed that Hunter Biden invoked his father’s wrath during a conversation with a Chinese business associate — “I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction” — and that he would frequently call his father during business meetings.

The younger Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer has testified that Hunter put his father on speakerphone on somewhere around 20 separate occasions.

“I don’t know if it was an orchestrated call-in or not. It certainly was powerful, though, because, you know, if you’re sitting with a foreign business person and you hear the vice president’s voice, that’s prize enough. That’s pretty impactful stuff,” Archer told Tucker Carlson last month.

On CNN This Morning, David Chalian attributed “a lot of the results” of the survey to “partisanship” but admitted that a “clear majority” of the population as a whole was convinced that Biden was involved in his son’s activities.

“Nearly two-thirds of independents think Joe Biden was involved in these business dealings as vice president,” noted Chalian, before also revealing that 55% of the population believe that Joe Biden’s posture toward the Hunter Biden investigation has been “inappropriate.”

“While Republicans are trying to gather evidence and somehow really connect the dots, again largely driven by partisanship, you see Democrats may not be buying this, Republicans certainly are, and independents are being convinced that there’s some Joe Biden involvement here,” opined Chalian.

“Something doesn’t smell right,” offered Poppy Harlow.

Watch above via CNN.

