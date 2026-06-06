Pro-Trump scribe Lydia Moynihan was “tongue-tied” when CNN anchor Abby Phillip hit her with the allegations against President Donald Trump and asked if they’re “disqualifying” in a discussion of Graham Platner’s embattled candidacy.

Embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner (D-ME) has weathered a blizzard of controversy over past comments and a tattoo that he claims he did not know had Nazi connotations when he got it, and has since covered.

On the heels of a story containing allegations of sexually explicit texts sent early in his marriage, Platner now faces a bombshell New York Times report alleging misconduct with women. Fifield — a longtime GOP operative and co-founder of the group “Ladies for Kavanaugh” — is the central accuser in that story.

Platner has denied the most serious of the accusations against him.

But allegations against Trump shot back in the news last week when CNN dropped a bombshell report that the Trump DOJ is investigating Carroll for possible perjury charges over a 2022 deposition in which she said outside backers did not fund her lawsuit.

Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll and was ordered to pay judgments of $5 million and $83 million, which have been upheld in court. Trump is still pursuing appeals.

Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in one motion that “The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”

On Friday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip confronted Moynihan over the serious allegations against Trump.

“Let me just ask you one last thing, and then we have to go. Given everything that was said here, especially about the allegations against President Trump, many of which were validated in court, right? Given all of that, I mean, is that disqualifying for Donald Trump?” Phillip asked.

When Moynihan stumbled as she tried to answer, panelists laughed and called her “tongue-tied.”

“I think we just have I think we all have to decide what we’re doing here. We either care about it or we don’t care about it,” Phillip said.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

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