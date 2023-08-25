‘Handsome Guy’: Biden Booed While Reacting To Trump’s Mugshot On Vacation

While on vacation in Lake Tahoe, President Joe Biden reacted to Donald Trump‘s mugshot for the first time, but was met with boos and jeers from an unfriendly crowd.

The former president had his mugshot taken on Thursday evening will arrested in Fulton County Jail over charges that he allegedly attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Republicans, including Trump himself, and Democrats have used the image of Trump to fundraise and garner support from their voters.

Meanwhile, Biden, who is on vacation in the Sierra Nevada Mountains with his family, gave his first reaction to the mugshot on Friday afternoon. Throughout Trump’s three other criminal indictments, Biden has been careful to not react or give public statements to the press on his political rival’s legal troubles.

However, as the president approached the cameras, boos and chants of, “We don’t want you here” could be heard from the crowd even as Biden attempted to speak with reporters.

“Have you seen Donald Trump’s mugshot yet,” a reporter asked the president.

“I did see it on television,” responds Biden responds with a grin as boos could be heard in the distance. “Handsome guy. Wonderful guy.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

