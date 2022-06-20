‘I’m Fine’: Biden Explains What Exactly Happened That Led Him to Fall Off His Bike

President Joe Biden assured reporters of his physical condition after he was seen falling off his bike on Juneteenth weekend.

The president, a frequent bike rider, was caught on camera Saturday when he fell off the bike while saying hello to the press pool in Delaware. Biden assured onlookers that he was alright at the time, and when he spoke to the press on Monday, he said “I’m feeling great” as he attributed the tumble to his foot getting caught in the pedals.

Any of you guys ride bikes? Well, they have some that have this thing you put your toe in, it restrains your foot so it doesn’t slide off the pedal. I was getting off the bike, and it got stuck on the right side. [Whispering] I fell if you didn’t notice.

Biden concluded that by saying “I’m fine,” and he moved on to questions about Ukraine, inflation, and other matters.

Watch above, via CNN.

