Presidentjust enjoyed what many will call his “ please clap ” moment, one that is sure to be used by his critics negatively, though to be fair, he was clearly kidding.

During a speech to the 148th graduating class of the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, Biden joked with assembled cadets, saying, “I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about how the Coast Guard is, quote, the hard nucleus around the Navy forms in time of war.”

The confusing comment was intended as a joke, but perhaps because the Commander in Chief stepped on the delivery of said “joke,” it fell flat, to which Biden jabbed at his audience.

“You are a really dull class,” he cracked, which was returned with laughter from the cadets. Come on, man, is the sun getting to you? I would think you would have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap…”

With that, the assembled audience was aware that Biden was joking, which he clarified by turning to a more earnest tone.

“All kidding aside, being here today is a victory in and of itself, an important mark in the progress we made to turn the tide of the pandemic, and it’s a testament of the military’s sense of responsibility you already embody, so no doubt in my mind the 148th graduating class of the United States Coast Guard Academy will reflect the very best of our country in the proudest positions of our service. ”

