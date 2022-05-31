Joe Biden, First Lady Resolve Arguments By ‘Fexting’: Harper’s Bazaar

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden resolve arguments by something they call “fexting.”

In a profile of Jill Biden by Harper’s Bazaar, the First Lady explained that they coined that term when her husband was vice president — when the two would settle disputes by text messaging so that the Secret Service wouldn’t notice they were arguing.

The profile also noted that it took five proposals for Jill Biden to agree to marry her now-husband. The First Lady previously divorced her first husband while Joe Biden lost his first wife, Nellie, in a car accident. “She couldn’t bear the prospect of a second divorce,” wrote Harper’s Bazaar’s Mattie Kahn.

One of Biden’s granddaughters, Naomi Biden, wants to move into the White House during her summer internship in Washington.

“Really!” Jill Biden told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m going to be raising a teenager?” Naomi Biden is 27 years old. Her father is Hunter Biden, who has come under fire for his business dealings, for which he is currently under federal investigation.

The piece also examined the First Lady’s busy life as the president’s spouse and as a teacher. She has been known for grading papers amid her First Lady duties. “Papers are graded on Air Force Two; speeches are reviewed after lesson plans are finalized,” wrote Kahn.

The First Lady is known for championing the following issues, according to Kahn: “education, health care, support for military and veteran families through her Joining Forces initiative, and workforce opportunities for women.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com