Just 28 Percent of Americans Want Biden to Run in 2024: AP Poll

Just 28 percent of Americans want President Joe Biden to run in 2024, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

According to the poll, 43 percent approve of Biden, while 56 percent disapprove. This closely mirrors polls that show more Americans disapprove than approve of the president.

Even among Democrats, only 48 percent want Biden to run for re-election in 2024.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Biden dismissed his negative poll numbers.

“I don’t believe the polls,” he said.

According to the AP, the new poll is “a stark reversal from early in Biden’s presidency.”

In July, 59 [percent] of Americans said they approved of Biden’s job performance in an AP-NORC poll. His approval rating dipped to 50% by late September in the aftermath of the chaotic and bloody U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and amid surging coronavirus infections and the administration’s fitful efforts to push economic, infrastructure and tax policies through Congress. The latest poll shows that Americans’ confidence in Biden’s handling of the pandemic — seen as a strength early in his administration — has further eroded as the omicron variant strains the health care system and further exhausts an American electorate that had hoped life would be back to a semblance of normalcy by now.

