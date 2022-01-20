A new NBC poll of Republican voters found that 56 percent identify more as supporters of the party rather than former President Donald Trump.

Just 38 percent of GOP voters said the reverse, the lowest in the polling history of that question.

In an NBC poll of Democratic voters, 40 percent said they’re a supporter of President Joe Biden, a decrease of 5 percentage points from October, when the poll was last taken. The latest poll found 30 percent of Democratic voters support Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt), an increase of 3 percentage points from October.

Among registered voters, 34 percent said they “voted for Trump because [they] liked him or his polices,” while 26 percent replied that they “voted for Biden because [they] did not like him or his policies.” Meanwhile, 21 percent said “they voted for Biden because [they] liked him or his policies.”

The poll further illustrated Biden’s unpopularity with 43 percent of respondents approving of Biden’s job performance, while 54 percent disapproved. These numbers are similar to October, when 42 percent approved and 54 percent disapproved.

On the topic of the pandemic, 53 percent disapproved of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus, while 44 percent approved. In October, 51 percent approved while 47 percent disapproved.

Sixty percent disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 38 percent approved.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com