JUST IN: Biden Reacts to Trump’s Acquittal, Says Defending Truth and Defeating Lies Is How We ‘End This Uncivil War’

President Joe Biden reacted to the news of former President Donald Trump’s acquittal at his second impeachment trial Saturday, calling it a “sad chapter in our history,” and urging Americans to commit to defending truth and defeating lies in order to “end this uncivil war.”

Biden’s statement began with a mention of he and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, paying their respects to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick while he laid in honor in the Capitol rotunda. Sicknick died after sustaining injuries during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Biden praised the 57 Senators, “including a record 7 Republicans,” who voted to convict Trump “for inciting that deadly insurrection on our very democracy,” highlighting that the vote in both the Senate and the House had been bipartisan.

“While the final vote did not lead to a conviction,” Biden continued, “the substance of the charge is not in dispute,” citing comments from Republicans who voted to acquit, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said that Trump was guilty of a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” and “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the violent riot.

“This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile,” wrote Biden. “That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism has no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, especially as leaders, to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”

“That is how we end this uncivil war and heal the very soul of our nation,” concluded Biden. “That is the task ahead. And it’s a task we must undertake together. As the United States of America.”

