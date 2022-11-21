‘No Fowl Play’: Biden Upholds Thanksgiving Tradition With Pardon for Chocolate the Turkey

President Joe Biden busted out the dad jokes as he upheld the whimsical tradition of the Turkey Pardon at the White House’s annual Thanksgiving ceremony.

Chocolate and Chip arrived at the White House on Monday for the ceremony that has been a yearly tradition ever since it was popularized by former President George H.W. Bush. Every year, the national Thanksgiving Turkey(s) is presented to the president, granted amnesty from the dinner table, and sent to live out the rest of its life at a bird sanctuary.

Biden got the ceremony underway by welcoming the various attendees, which included a shoutout to his dog, Commander, who was watching from the Truman balcony.

“Before I gobble up too much time,” Biden said with a chuckle. He then proceeded with the pardoning, but he poked fun at the Republican Party along the way over their disappointments with the midterm elections.

“The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified, there’s no ballot stuffing, there’s no fowl play,” Biden said. “The only red wave this season is gonna be if our German Shepherd, Commander, knocks over the cranberry sauce.”

After some more riffing, Biden cut to the chase of the ceremony by declaring that “based on their temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com