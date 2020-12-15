Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Joe Biden on Tuesday for winning the U.S. presidential election.

Putin sent Biden a telegram to congratulate him, according to The Kremlin — stressing that the countries could maintain a strong relationship despite their differences and wishing the president-elect “every success” while he’s in office.

“Russian-American cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would meet the interests of both nations and the entire international community,” Putin said.“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you.”

Although the congratulatory message took a while considering the election was more than a month ago, Putin reached out to the president-elect just one day after the Electoral College certified Biden’s victory.

Putin revealed last month that he would wait until “the end of the internal political confrontation” before reaching out, referring to the numerous Republican challenges to the 2020 election.

The Russian president’s message to Biden will be another blow to President Donald Trump and his administration as they continue to claim there were election irregularities and attempt to overturn the results.

