Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to Resign Following Capitol Riots

Elaine Chao, the United States Secretary of Transportation and wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly resigning following the violent riot at the Capitol.

Chao will become the first member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to resign as a result of his actions on Wednesday.

“Our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed. As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside,” Chao stated in an email according to the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.

“We have seen some significant figures, including the Deputy National Security Adviser resign in wake of that, but now this is Elaine Chow, the Transportation Secretary who has been here almost every day of Donald Trump’s presidency, serving with him, working with him, and defending him, and now she is resigning as a direct result of what he did yesterday,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also reported, noting she is married to McConnell.

McConnell similarly condemned the president yesterday after he failed to control his supporters, stating that the United States “will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation.”

