WATCH: Joe Biden Sings Happy Birthday to Reporter

President Joe Biden sang “Happy Birthday” to a reporter ahead of his visit to Israel.

When President Joe Biden sang happy birthday to @LeviYonit, chief anchor of Israel’s Channel 12 pic.twitter.com/BR6IcpoOk5 — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) July 13, 2022

The interview with Yonit Levi, an anchor on Israel’s Channel 12 News, aired on Wednesday hours after Biden arrived in Israel as part of a days-long trip to the Middle East that also includes stopping in Saudi Arabia despite criticism in light of the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The United States has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman authorized Khashoggi’s death. Biden’s Mideast trip also comes amid the Iranian threat and Israel seeking to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia and other countries.

On Wednesday, Biden got a briefing on the Iron Dome, a defensive missile system Israel has used to shoot down missiles fired by the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas from Gaza and Hezbollah from Lebanon. He paid his respects at Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial and museum.

During Levi’s interview, Biden said he wouldn’t remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations even if that meant walking away from re-entering the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the United States withdrew from in 2018. Biden also said that Israel normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia will “take a long time.” He called out progressive Democrats over their stance on the Jewish state. Additionally, Biden said he “would not be disappointed” if there’s a rematch between him and former President Donald Trump in 2024.

Following the interview, Biden led a singing of “Happy Birthday” to Levi, who expressed her thanks. She turned 45 years old.

Watch above, via Israel’s Channel 12.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com