President Joe Biden is set to deliver updates and remarks on his administration’s coronavirus response and their planned efforts to contain the pandemic.

The president is set to speak at 4:45 pm ET on Tuesday — one day after sounding an optimistic note on the vaccine rollout plan.

“I think it’ll be this spring. I think we’ll be able to do that this spring,” Biden said Monday when a reporter asked when all Americans would have access to the vaccine. “But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country. But I think we can do that.”

Since then, however, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has walked back the comments, clarifying that Biden was sharing his goals on Monday, “but the fact is, every American is not going to be eligible this spring.”

