WATCH LIVE: Biden Introduces Gen. Lloyd Austin as His Pick For Defense Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is set to introduce Lloyd Austin, a retired U.S. Army four-star general, as his nominee for defense secretary. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET, but is evidently starting later.

The announcement comes as some lawmakers have expressed concerns about placing a recently retired military officer to a Pentagon post generally saved for a civilian.

Biden’s event also comes just one day after he wrote an op-ed endorsing Austin and defending his choice.

