WATCH LIVE: Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Delivers Tuesday White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to deliver her daily press briefing at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The briefing comes just days after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, falling short of the necessary two-thirds majority.

Both President Joe Biden and Psaki largely avoiding commenting on the impeachment proceedings as they were unfolding, opting instead to focus on delivering Covid-19 relief.

Psaki likely will mention Biden’s extending of the foreclosure moratorium, in an effort to support struggling homeowners. The program, announced Tuesday, would block foreclosures and delay mortgage payments until July, as well as offer six additional months of mortgage forbearance for enrolled individuals.

In addition to the program for homeowners, Tuesday’s press briefing will likely include covering Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief package, particularly since the Senate is no longer occupied with impeachment.

Another effort aimed at combatting the pandemic which Psaki may bring up is the opening of a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act through May 15.

“As more Americans get covered, it is encouraging to see Congress moving quickly to pass the American Rescue Plan, which will ramp up testing, tracing, and our national vaccination program to get shots into as many arms as possible as quickly as we can,” the White House said in a statement on Monday.

Psaki may also address the severe winter storm that has left millions without power. Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas on Sunday, authorizing FEMA to aid the state.

