President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET following a briefing with members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams.

The comments will also come after President Donald Trump finally signed a government funding bill and coronavirus relief package.

Biden has previously said he will make significant changes to United States foreign policy and plans to reverse Trump’s approach to immigration and his refusal to participate in certain international institutions.

Biden has also pledged to consult with allies more often than the current administration has and plans to prioritize climate and environmental policies.

Biden will likely address the recent cyberattack that hit several government agencies earlier this month, including the Departments of Energy, State, and Treasury. The hack, which was likely carried out by Russia, infiltrated computer networks through a software product from SolarWinds.

The president-elect previously addressed the hack at a news conference in Delaware last week, assailing Trump for failing to prioritize cybersecurity.

“This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch when he wasn’t watching,” Biden said. “It is still his responsibility as president to defend American interests for the next four weeks, but rest assured that even if he does not take it seriously, I will.”

