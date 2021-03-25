President Joe Biden will host a White House press conference on Thursday at 1:15 p.m., the first of his nascent presidency, 64 days into his administration, which is longer than any other president has taken to do the same in recent history.

The inaccessibility of President Biden in such a formal press conference environment became a thing, particularly on right-of-center opinion media outlets, and this press avail was announced nine days ago at a time when the Biden Administration was feeling its oats over some significant political and legislative wins.

Since announcing the press conference, however, there has been a spate of mass shootings, a growing crisis of immigration at the Southern border, and increased attention on a lack of Asian-Americans on the Biden cabinet, during a time when hate crimes towards Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders are on the rise.

Nine days ago, President Biden was fresh off the passing of a massive $1.9 trillion Covid Relief bill, that, according to a Morning Consult poll, enjoyed bipartisan support despite having zero support from Republican members of Congress.

The Biden Administration’s efforts to increase vaccinations have also been something of a victory, far surpassing an admittedly easy-to-beat goal of 100 million doses in his first 100 days. On day 64, it looks like that number may be more than doubled by the 100-day mark.

Watch above via the White House stream.

