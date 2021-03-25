Politico’s Ryan Lizza Apologizes to NYT’s Annie Karni After Publishing Info That Was Supposed to Be On Background

Politico Playbook, the site’s email newsletter, kicked off Thursday’s edition with a story about White House reporters’ predictions for President Joe Biden’s first press conference, scheduled for later in the day. The discussion included several quotes from The New York Times’ Annie Karni, who was identified as “one of the few brave souls to attach her name to her comments.”

One big problem: Karni had only given permission to print her comments, texted to Politico chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza, on background.

The relevant section from Thursday’s Playbook (emphasis in original):

Speaking of Karni, we reached out to about 20 White House reporters to get a sense of what’s on the press corps’ mind going into the event, and she was one of the few brave souls to attach her name to her comments. “I think there are plenty of important topics we haven’t heard from him directly about,” Karni told Playbook. “Immigration and the border, how he feels about unity when Republicans are set on depriving him of any successes; real questions about how he gets anything else done without ending the filibuster; what kind of political capital is he willing to spend on gun control; even a better sense of his day to day.” By this time in a new administration, there are some sore spots between the White House and the briefing room reporters. Karni gave this rundown of the relationship: “So far, I find the team responsive. We have registered our complaints about them providing people to us on background with quote approval, which they overuse. “[But] overall, it’s definitely a more functional operation than it was in the previous administration. I don’t know if I’d call it a honeymoon, but there haven’t been any blowups since [TJ] Ducklo left.” She added, “This issue about the press being allowed to document HHS facilities at the border is their first real live test of transparency.”

Politico senior staff writer Michael Kruse tweeted a link to the post, and tagged Karni in it. She responded less than an hour later, “Oh wow – when you send [Lizza] stuff that you say is on background to be helpful it goes straight into playbook apparently.”

Oh wow – when you send @RyanLizza stuff that you say is on background to be helpful it goes straight into playbook apparently https://t.co/dSVtIeI9HV — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 25, 2021

Lizza reached out to her privately and also posted a public apology, saying that it was his mistake. According to Lizza, Karni had “initially indicated she didn’t mind being on the record,” but when she sent her comments in a long text he had not scrolled to the top to see other texts “making it clear they were on background.”

“I’m very sorry,” tweeted Lizza.

My mistake. I addressed this w/Annie privately but want to apologize here. She initially indicated she didn’t mind being on the record. But when she sent her comments in a long text I didn’t scroll up to see her other texts making it clear they were on background. I’m very sorry. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) March 25, 2021

Karni seemed to accept Lizza’s apology, tweeting that the incident had been “an honest miscommunication.”

Apparently this was an honest miscommunication. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 25, 2021

