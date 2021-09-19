BREAKING: Body Found in National Forest in Wyoming Where Authorities Were Searching for Gabby Petito

Investigators have found a body in a national forest in Wyoming where searches were underway for 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Laundrie himself went missing after returning alone to North Port, Florida and has been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

Petito was first reported missing on September 11, and the FBI, local law enforcement, and Petito’s family members have been involved in a massive search in the Grand Teton National Park.

Jim Acosta reported that CNN had confirmed with the Teton County coroner that a body had been found , but they would not confirm any details about the identity of the body, age, or gender.

As Acosta noted, the FBI Denver office tweeted that they would be holding a press conference at 4:oo pm MT with updates regarding Petito’s disappearance.

#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

