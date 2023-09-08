BREAKING: Judge Denies Meadows Bid To Move Case To Federal Court

A federal judge denied Mark Meadows’ request to remove his criminal case to federal court on Friday.

The former chief of staff to Donald Trump was indicted last month in Fulton County, Georgia, along with Trump and 17 others over their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Attorneys for Meadows argued his post-election activities were done in accordance with his role as a federal official, and therefore his case should be moved to federal court. Judge Steven C. Jones rejected that claim.

“The court finds that the color of the Office of White House Chief of Staff did not include working with or working for the Trump campaign, except for simply coordinating the President’s schedule, traveling with the President to his campaign events, and redirecting communications to the campaign,” he wrote.

Jones added that “engaging in political activities… exceeds the outer limits of the Office of White House Chief of Staff.”

Meadow and his co-defendants face indictment under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute.

Read the judge’s ruling here.

This is a developing story.

