BREAKING: Ex Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Surrenders at Fulton County Jail

Donald Trump co-defendant and ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows has surrendered to authorities in Georgia on two charges in the election tampering case against the ex-president and 18 others brought by prosecutor Fani Willis.

Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, announced the indictment of Trump on 13 counts related to election crimes this month. Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment were given until Friday, August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment.

The county has released mugshots of those arrested, including ex-Trump attorney and former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, also charged under RICO with the other defendants.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

