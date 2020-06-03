Three other police officers will be charged in the killing of George Floyd, who died in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck despite Floyd’s protests that he couldn’t breathe.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) confirmed the news on Twitter:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported, according to unnamed sources, that Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to charge officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng “with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.” Chauvin’s charge of third degree murder will also be elevated to second.

Chauvin was previously charged with third degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

“Ellison is expected to provide an update this afternoon on the state’s investigation into Floyd’s death,” the Star-Tribune added.

This story is developing.

