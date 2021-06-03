CNN Legal Analyst Scoffs at Chauvin Attorney’s Request For Light Sentence: Not Plausible and ‘Quite Frankly, Offensive’

The attorney for Derek Chauvin filed pleadings arguing that his client should receive an extraordinarily light sentence for the killing of George Floyd, a request that CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson viewed as implausible and offensive.

Eric Nelson, the attorney for the convicted murderer, wants Chauvin to be sentenced to only time served — meaning he would be released later this month — to serve the remainder of his sentence under “stringent” terms of probation, arguing that Chauvin was the “product of a ‘broken’ system” and could still remain an “an asset to the community.”

Prosecutors are asking that Chauvin serve 30 years. Judge Peter Cahill has already ruled that Chauvin was eligible for a “upward sentencing departure,” meaning that his conduct included aggravating factors such as abusing his position of trust as a police officer and committing the crime in the presence of a child witness, and therefore qualified for a longer than standard sentence.

CNN legal analyst @JoeyJacksonEsq scoffs at the pleading filed by the attorney for Derek Chauvin for a light sentence, calling it not plausible and “quite frankly, offensive.” pic.twitter.com/VoNgyF4h6N — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 3, 2021

“Time served and probation…is that plausible at all?” asked CNN Newsroom host Victor Blackwell.

“It’s not,” replied Jackson, “and it’s quite frankly, offensive.”

“Let’s look at the reality,” Jackson said, noting how Chauvin had not only been found guilty of three charges related to the murder, but the judge had also found aggravating circumstances, listing several examples.

“The guideline sentence would have been 12-and-a-half,” Jackson explained, “but with those aggravating factors, he could face as many as 30 or 40 years, and now you are saying he gets probation?”

Lawyers recognized the value of mitigating factors, he continued, but “this is something that is not even keeping with appropriate legal standards.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

