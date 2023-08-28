Former Republican Lt. Gov. Says Trump Has the ‘Moral Compass’ Of an ‘Axe Murderer’

CNN contributor and former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) ripped Donald Trump and said the former president has the values of an “axe murderer.”

Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Source, Duncan was asked about former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who earlier in the day testified in a hearing to decide whether his criminal case will be moved to federal court. Meadows and Trump were indicted in Atlanta along with 17 others over their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Lawyers for Meadows argue he was performing duties as a federal official. If the case is moved, his lawyers could argue Meadows be given immunity from the charges against him.

“One thing that someone highlighted today, Geoff, was how in his memoir that he wrote after leaving office, Meadows said his job as chief of staff was, he believed, to, ‘tell the most powerful man in the world when you believed that he was wrong,'” host Kaitlan Collins said. “But I mean, is it clear that Meadows didn’t do that when it probably mattered the most here?”

“Well, he must’ve whispered it in his ear and not said it out loud because I certainly have never seen examples of him standing up to Donald Trump,” Duncan replied. “I think it’s so interesting to continue to watch this play out like some sort of Ponzi scheme of lies that just kind of built. And if you look at their defenses at this point, it’s all technicalities.”

Duncan alluded to Trump’s other legal troubles and questioned the former president’s values.

“As a Republican, the dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles telling us all the warning things we need to know,” he said. “Ninety-one indictments, fake Republican, $8 trillion worth of debt. Everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee, including the fact he’s got the moral compass of more like an ax murderer than a president.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com