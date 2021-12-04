Fugitive Crumbleys CAUGHT: Parents of Alleged School Shooter Were Found In Detroit, Police Say

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s Oxford High School shooting in which four students were killed and seven people were injured, were arrested early Saturday morning, officials said.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley were discovered on the first floor of an industrial building in Detroit, close to where their vehicle had been located hours earlier, a police spokesperson said. The couple was found about 40 miles from where the shooting occurred.

On Friday, they were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors noted potential wrongdoings on their part leading up to the shooting. Authorities could not find them after the arrest warrants were issued, and the couple appeared to go on the lam.

“According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Detroit police received a 911 call from a business owner who saw the couple’s car in his parking lot, on Bellevue near Jefferson in Detroit,” reported WXYZ. “He also reported seeing a woman near the car. She ran from the scene when he called 911.”

The couple was arrested soon after.

School had officials told the Crumbleys that their son had been caught by a teacher searching for ammunition online, which was apparently intended for a gun the Crumbleys bought as a Christmas present for him. The teenager found the gift in an unlocked bedroom drawer and took it, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that after being told by school officials that Ethan had been searching for ammo online at school, Jennifer Crumbley texted her son, “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

The next day, the Crumbley parents were called to the school after their son’s teacher found a note he had written. On that note were the words “Blood everywhere,” and “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” The note featured a drawing of a gun and a person who’d been shot, as well as a laughing emoji.

Shortly after the shooting began. Crumbley texted her son, “Ethan, don’t do it.”

