‘Heads Down! Hands Up!’ Passengers Capture Scary Moment Feds Storm Plane to Deal With ‘Possible Security Matter’

Passengers on a flight that made an emergency landing in Atlanta recorded the startling moment federal officers and local cops ran onto their plane to handle what officials called a “possible security matter.”

The surreal scene was captured aboard Southwest Flight 2094, which was traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale before being diverted on Friday.

“Heads down! Hands up!,” a flight attendant could be heard yelling over the loudspeaker. “I need to see everyone’s hands! Heads down, hands up!”

That was heard in a clip recorded by passenger J.C. Rodriguez and shared by CBS News on Saturday. The video showed Rodriguez and other passengers putting their heads down against the seats in front of them while other passengers appeared to be crying in the background.

Passengers aboard Southwest flight 2094 from Nashville to Ft. Lauderdale were told to keep their heads and hands down as the plane made an unplanned landing in Atlanta due to a "possible security matter." Atlanta police officers and federal agents boarded the plane to detain the… pic.twitter.com/Um3gSTo3DY — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 7, 2026

Another video from the same flight said agents were responding to a “bomb threat.” That video — posted on TikTok by “Username66788752” — said “SWAT team” members boarded the plane to deal with the security issue; Those agents are seen wearing uniforms and helmets as they pull one man out of his seat, after he was told to stand up multiple times.

That TikTok video was shared on X and has been seen more than 1.8 million times. You can see that clip below:

Southwest Flight 2094 Diverted to Atlanta due to security threat; passenger detainedhttps://t.co/Hu9rLWg7df pic.twitter.com/plfctIgQ0t — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) March 7, 2026

Details on what caused the flight to make the emergency landing are still hazy. Fox 5 in Atlanta reported:

It remains unclear exactly what the “passenger in question” did or said to trigger the security response. Officials have not confirmed if any dangerous items were actually found on the aircraft. Additionally, the current status of the detained passenger and whether they face charges has not yet been released by the Atlanta Police Department.

“Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Friday evening after diverting to respond to a possible security matter,” a Southwest spokesperson told the channel.

The frightening emergency landing comes a week after three people were stabbed to death in Austin by a man wearing a “Property of Allah” sweater and a shirt with the Iranian flag on it. The FBI said it was investigating the attack — which happened one day after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed — as a potential act of terrorism.

NBC 11 in Atlanta covered Flight 2094 on Saturday morning; watch the channel’s report above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!