Bill Maher slapped Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) with a gotcha moment after he got him to critique a statement from former President Barack Obama, while the lawmaker thought it was from President Donald Trump.

“This statement from the administration: ‘The president had the constitutional authority to direct the use of military force because he could reasonably determine that such use of force was in the national interest.’ That too vague for you?” Maher asked Schiff on Friday’s Real Time.

“Totally vague,” Schiff said.

“Okay, because that’s from Obama about Libya,” Maher said.

The 2011 statement from the administration reads: “The President had the constitutional authority to direct the use of military force in Libya because he could reasonably determine that such use of force was in the national interest.”

Schiff ended up applauding Obama on a foreign policy point, noting that Obama sought and did not get congressional approval in 2013 for military strikes against Syria.

“I respect the fact that — that was important to him, and the fact that he did not have the support of Congress meant that we weren’t going to go forward,” the senator said.

He argued “we are unquestionably at war” right now and Trump does not have the legal authority to carry out his Iran strikes. Both and Senate and House voted down measures aimed at limiting Trump’s authority and ending the Iran strikes.

Maher, who has been publicly feuding with Trump, actually offered some praise on Friday for Trump’s strikes against Iran, saying he supports it as long as the president stays away from boots on the ground.

“This week, war. Did you hear about that thing? We bombed Iran and it’s going on. Now, have you expected me to say I hate it? I don’t! Sorry!” he said. “When he puts boots on the ground, yeah, then I’ll hate it.”

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

