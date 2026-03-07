‘Out of Respect’: Networks Play Video of Dignified Transfer For 6 US Soldiers Killed in Kuwait Without Audio

CNN aired pre-taped video of the dignified transfer of six U.S. soldiers killed in Kuwait without additional audio on Saturday, “out of respect for the service members.”

The White House did not broadcast the event live in an act of respect to the lost soldiers’ families.

CNN’s Jessica Dean introduced the scene at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, saying, “We want to go now to the dignified transfer of the six U.S. Soldiers killed in Kuwait. Each soldier will be transferred to a separate vehicle, and I do want to give you a quick note. There’s not expected to be any audio, but out of respect, I will not be talking…while the service members are being transferred. So let’s watch now. Now again, you’ll be watching this in full and you will not hear me. Out of respect for these service members.”

The video showed members of the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, Second Lady Usha Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Attorney General Pam Bondi saluting the fallen or standing with their hands over their hearts as the flag-draped coffins were escorted past.

The service members killed in the March 1 drone strike during Operation Epic Fury have been identified as Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45, of Waukee, Iowa; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Both MS NOW and Fox News gave solemn commentary during the dignified transfer, punctuated with moments of silence.

Earlier Saturday at the Shield of Americas Summit in Florida, Trump addressed the fallen soldiers:

A very sad situation to greet the families of the heroes coming home from Iran. Coming home in a different manner than they thought they would be coming home. They are great heroes in our country we are going to keep it that way. As always, when it comes to war there is always that.

