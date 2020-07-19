Husband, Son of Federal Judge Shot By Man Dressed as FedEx Employee in New Jersey

A gunman dressed as a FedEx employee shot the husband and son of a federal judge at their home in New Jersey Sunday.

The gunman opened fire on the husband of Judge Esther Salas after he opened the door of their New Brunswick home Sunday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Their son was also shot, and both are in critical condition. Esther Salas, a judge of the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark, was not shot, as she was reportedly in the basement at the time of the attack. The gunman fled.

NJ.com identified the husband as 63-year-old Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney, and the son as 20-year-old Daniel.

The suspect remains at large, according to officials.

“The FBI is investigating a shooting that took place at the home of Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick Township, NJ early this evening July 19. We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available,” the FBI said in a statement.

In an edit to Salas’s Wikipedia page that has since been removed, the shooter was referred to as a “hero.”

This story is developing…

