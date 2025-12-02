Judge Orders National Guard Shooter Detained Pending Trial, Says Prosecution’s Case Is ‘Exceedingly Strong’

A federal judge ordered Rahmullah Lakanwal to be detained without bond as he awaits trial for charges related to the shootings of two National Guard members, one fatally, commenting that it was necessary to ensure the safety of the community and that the Department of Justice’s case “is exceedingly strong.”

Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, allegedly shot two National Guard members near the Farragut West Metro Station last week, killing Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and wounding Andrew Wolfe, 24, who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Lakanwal was also shot in the aftermath and transported to a local hospital, where he has remained under police custody.

Charges against Lakanwal include three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and first-degree murder for Beckstrom’s death. Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously said that the DOJ would do “everything in our power” to seek the death penalty for the accused shooter, adding that at minimum, he could be facing “life in prison with terrorism charges.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, Lakanwal was making his initial appearance from his hospital bed, to be officially read the charges against him and for his defense counsel to make arguments why he should be released pre-trial. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney covered the hearing, noting that Lakanwal was informed through an interpreter of the charges, did “appear to be in pain,” told his lawyer he “can’t open his eyes,” and his lawyer advised him not to speak.

Lakanwal’s attorney argued that he had been held longer than the legal 48-hour deadline for the initial appearance, and the DOJ “was obligated to show evidence of an emergency causing the delay,” reported Cheney, with the DOJ responding that the court papers already contained the evidence of the emergency: Lakanwal being shot during the incident and brought to the hospital.

Lakanwal's lawyer says that the six-day gap between Lakanwal's arrest and today's proceeding — exceeding a 48-hour legal limit — means the court has no authority to detain him further. DOJ, he says, was obligated to show evidence of an emergency causing the delay…but hasn't. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2025

Lakanwal’s attorney then argued that he had no criminal history, but that was rebutted by the prosecution’s argument that this was a “shocking crime,” wrote Cheney, and that was sufficient to support pretrial detention, especially since the shooting had occurred at 2 pm in a busy area, endangering other people.

Further, the DOJ prosecutor said, Lakanwal “has no apparent ties whatsoever to the city” and was both a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The judge ruled that Lakanwal must be detained for the safety of the community, reported Cheney, and cited “the sheer terror that resulted that continues to animate because of his actions.”

“It is fairly clear that he came across the country — 3,000 miles — armed, with a specific purpose in mind,” the judge added. “There’s video footage of him waiting in broad daylight while armed.”

“The government’s case is exceedingly strong,” she added.

Lakanwal’s attorney also raised “concerns” about U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro’s press conferences and public comments, arguing that this could “taint a potential jury pool,” Cheney reported.

Lakanwal is being held without bond. His next court date is Jan. 14, 2026.