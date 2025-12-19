JUST IN: DOJ Posts Epstein Files on Website

The Department of Justice posted documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act on its website Friday afternoon.

Friday at midnight was the deadline set by the statute signed into law by President Donald Trump last month, after mounting pressure — including from his fellow Republicans — to release the files related to deceased child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

However, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche admitted that the Trump administration would miss Friday’s deadline to release the files, telling Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones that the DOJ would “release several hundred thousand documents today” and would then “release more documents over the next couple of weeks.”

The files are posted and available at this link:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein

Visitors to the website may experience a delay due to traffic; Mediaite saw the below message saying the site was “currently experiencing extremely high volume of search requests at this time” when accessing the site shortly after it went live.

The site includes a search function and then direct links to documents in the following categories: Court Records, DOJ Disclosures, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Records, and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Disclosures.

Under those categories, documents are posted as PDFs and often with substantial reductions, along with photo, audio, and video files.

BREAKING: The Redacted Epstein files have been released. The First file I opened, here are 4 of the pages: pic.twitter.com/DSuhkbxH2l — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 19, 2025

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.