Pro-Trump UFC Star Says Epstein Debacle Turned Him Off From White House Fight Night: ‘I’m Good, Dude’

Pro-Trump UFC star Sean Strickland has no interest in participating in the president’s White House fight night due to the controversy involving Jeffrey Epstein.

For several months now, President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to host a UFC event at the White House. More specifically, Trump wants the event to held on July 4, 2026 — the 250th birthday of the United States.

If such an event does come to fruition, Trump can count Strickland out despite the fighter being among the president’s most vocal supporters in the sport. On a recent livestream with internet streamer Adin Ross, Strickland explained why he wouldn’t be a part of Trump’s UFC event.

“I think I’d wanna do the White House… if there was some kind of inclusion for fans,” Strickland told Ross and his friends. “So if there was some kind of inclusion for fans, it’d be more — but like, just to go hang out with the fucking Epstein list? I’m good, dog. I’m good, dude.”

Although Strickland has remained a Trump supporter, he has been critical of some of the administration’s decisions during his second term. The fighter called Trump’s plan to seize Gaza “BS” and slammed the idea as going against the “America first” agenda. He also questioned the influence of Israel on American politics, claiming he’d vote for a Democrat over a Republican backed by AIPAC.