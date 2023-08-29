Laura Ingraham Halts John Eastman’s Election Fraud Claim: ‘I Haven’t Seen That Evidence’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told John Eastman she has not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election after he claimed there was.

Eastman was booked last week in Fulton County, Georgia after being indicted under the state’s Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act along with 18 others, including former President Donald Trump. District Attorney Fani Willis alleges the defendants ran afoul of the statute when they tried to overturn the election results in the state, which Trump lost.

After the election, Eastman claimed Republican-controlled legislatures in states Trump lost could invalidate the results. He further claimed that as presiding officer over the election certification in Congress, then-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to refuse to certify the election.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Eastman repeated the false claim that substantial fraud took place.

“Well, I had lots of evidence of fraud,” he declared in the pre-recorded interview.

“I haven’t seen that evidence,” she said. The flow of the audio and visuals suggested Eastman made remarks that were edited out.

“And I’m always wanting to see everything,” Ingraham continued. “So, I haven’t seen that evidence. And I’d love to see that evidence.”

She then moved on to another topic.

Election fraud has become a sensitive topic at Fox News since the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in April. In the wake of the 2020 election, some Fox hosts and guests made baseless claims about the company’s voting machines affecting the outcome of the election.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com