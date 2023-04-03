Michael Cohen Mocks Meager Rally for Trump in NYC: ‘Looked Like a Bake Sale Over at a High School Football Game’

Michael Cohen roasted the sparse gathering of support for former President Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday.

Trump will be indicted on Tuesday on about 30 counts, most of which reportedly involve falsifying business records. Some of the charges reportedly stem from a payment he made to cover up an affair.

To show support, Trump fans gathered near his Mar-a-Lago estate last week. This week, a handful of supporters of the former president showed up outside Trump’s building to root for him.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Beat, Cohen – Trump’s former attorney – told Ari Melber he is unimpressed with the showing. Cohen also claimed that the Trump camp bragging about fundraising off the indictment is pure puffery.

“What he’s trying to do is, he’s trying to show everybody how popular he is,” Cohen said. “This is all part of the Trump ruse. ‘Look how popular I am. People are sending me money because I’m asking them to. They are my supporters. And it’s not only $4 million. No, no, that’s too little. Now it’s up to $7 million.'”

“Well, if there are so many people concerned, why aren’t they out in the streets today?” Melber asked.

“That was, I don’t know, it looked like a bake sale over at a high school football game,” Cohen replied.

“Do you think that’s because people are deterred by how many people have gotten in trouble supporting him?” Melber inquired. “Meaning criminal trouble? Or do you think he’s lost some of that heat?”

“I believe he lost a lot of the heat,” Cohen answered. “I truly don’t believe that the popularity of Donald Trump is where it was six months ago or a year ago. I think people are sick and tired of this nonsense every single day. We wake up and we’re wondering what Captain Chaos is going to do today.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com