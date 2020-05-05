Three suspects were charged on Monday with the execution of a Michigan Family Dollar security guard who was killed after telling a customer to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, married couple Larry Edward Teague and Sharmel Lashe Teague were “charged with first-degree premeditated murder, along with other charges,” along with Sharmel’s 23-year-old son Ramonyea Travon Bishop, after 43-year-old security guard Calvin Munerlyn was fatally shot in the back of the head on Friday.

CNN reported that “Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with Sharmel Teague after telling Teague’s daughter she needed a mask, according to the prosecutor’s office.”

In a statement, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said, “From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor’s Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” before he was killed.

Munerlyn’s uncle Ramon Munerlyn told Fox 2, “It’s so devastating that he shouldn’t have lost his life by trying to save lives.”

“His main focus on anything 24/7 was his mama, his kids and his wife,” his uncle continued, adding, “All he did was rip and run and try to help everybody. He put everybody before him.”

Larry Edward Teague was charged with first degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and violation of Governor’s Executive Order.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop was charged with first degree premeditated murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon, while Sharmel Lashe Teague was charged with first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.

