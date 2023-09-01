‘TRUMP WON!’ Proud Boy Who Told Judge He Was ‘Changed Man’ Raises Fist and Shouts MAGA Slogan On Way to 10-Year Prison Sentence

A member of the far-right Proud Boys who claimed he was a “changed man” when pleading for leniency before being sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot reverted to true colors when being escorted from the courtroom on Friday to go to prison.

Dominic Pezzola was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and robbery involving government property. Prosecutors had sought nearly double the time, but Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that Pezzola played a “lesser role” than his co-defendants.

Kelly sentenced Proud Boy leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years and Zachary Rehl to 15 years on Thursday.

When pleading for leniency, Pezzola told the judge, “I stand before you with a heart full of regret. This was the worst, most regrettable decision of my life. I fully realize the gravity of my actions.”

Once the judge had left the courtroom, however, Pezzola raised his fist and shouted his allegiance to former President Donald Trump.

“There was the bizarre moment in the courtroom as Dominic Pezzola was sentenced to 10 years. Tell us what happened,” CNN’s Breanna Keilar said to justice correspondent Jessica Schneider.

“Yeah, this just happened in the past few hours,” Schneider said. She continued:

Dominic Pezzola, also a member of the Proud Boys, sentenced to 10 years. And as he was leaving the courtroom, our reporters who were in the court, they say that he raised up his fist and he said, “Trump won!” Now this was after judge Timothy Kelly had already left the courtroom, but what’s especially interesting about that is that he would do that. He apparently thought he had nothing to lose because he’d already been sentenced to the 10 years, but previously when he stood before the judge, he said, “I am a changed and humble man,” and the judge said, “I do believe you have turned a corner.” But, despite all that, after the judge left the courtroom, and after the sentencing, he did insist that Trump won, sort of in an act of defiance. So, you know, a lot of conflicting narratives around these Proud Boy members.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

